Podcast: Emmaus’ 37th Annual Cycle for Shelter Sept. 6 Helps Alleviate Homelessness



Upwards of 200 bicyclists will hit the road in September to help raise money to help prevent homelessness in Haverhill.

Al Hanscom, president and CEO of Emmaus in Haverhill, was a recent guest on WHAV’s “Win for Breakfast” program. Hanscom chatted with host Win Damon about Emmaus programs to prevent homelessness and its major Cycle for Shelter fundraiser Sunday, Sept. 14, at Northern Essex Community College’s Haverhill campus.

“We have several rides that they are going to be riding and helping to raise money for homeless families and individuals,” Hanscom said.

Individuals pay a $35 registration fee and asked to raise a minimum of $200. The event, in its 37th, year and has raised more than $2.2 million for homeless prevention programs, Hanscom said.

“We have five different routes for them to be able ride. We have the 100-mile, the 62, the 35. We have a 15-mile family ride with a nice ice cream stop and everything on the way and then we actually have virtual rides for those who want to ride virtually,” Hanscom said.

Hanscom said the day begins at 6 a.m. when riders begin to register. The 100-mile rides leave at 7 a.m. and follow a route out to the North Shore and up the coast to North Hampton, N.H. Volunteers and riders will be offered onsite entertainment including a cookout, Hanscom said.

Hanscom said Emmaus placed 132 families in permanent homes last year. The organization operates both family and individual shelters as well as manages 100 units of supportive housing.

“From July 1, 2024 to June 20, 2025, we were able to place 52 families out of our family shelter right into housing. We also run a diversion program where we have families who are homeless about to enter into family shelter. We were able to place another 72 families directly into housing. So, that’s 132 families in 12 months that we ended their homelessness including into apartments,” Hanscom said.

There’s more information about Cycle for Shelter online at EmmausInc.org.

