Haverhill Councilors Consider Amesbury Line and Merrimac Roads Crossing Redesign

(Additional photograph below.)

A committee will help decide how to improve safety at the intersection of Amesbury Line Road and Merrimac Road.

As part of a lengthy discussion Tuesday night, Ward 4 City Councilor Melissa J. Lewandowski asked city officials to consider traffic control signals.

“This particular intersection, which is in the Rocks Village area in Ward 4, is a very treacherous intersection. There are, and this is not by any means an exhaustive list, but there are blind spots, there is a speed issue out there. I believe that it’s marked at 35 but it actually is 30 and people go quite a bit faster than that out there. The cross traffic does not stop,” Lewandowski explained.

Statistics provided by Haverhill Police Sgt. Kevin F. Lynch indicate 1.7 million vehicles travel through the intersection annually. Lynch said there have been 26 reported non-fatal accidents since 2009, all attributed to driver error. The Merrimack Child Care Center is located at the northeast corner of the intersection and Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School is nearby.

Haverhill City Engineer John H. Pettis III said a recent analysis of traffic volume through the intersection does not meet state standards for either a traffic signal or a four-way stop configuration, though he said the city could spend its own money to install signals or more stop signs. Currently, drivers on Merrimac Road must stop in both directions, but Amesbury Line Road traffic flows through the intersection without controls. While acknowledging that the intersection is dangerous, Pettis said both signals and a four-way stop design give him pause.

“In the peak hours there is about five times as much traffic on Amesbury Line Road as there is on Merrimack Road. So, if you make that a four-way stop, you are stopping a lot of traffic for a little bit of traffic. The other thing that would scare me is the thought of Whittier Vo-Tech students headed every morning to school and every afternoon from school and having to stop all of the sudden at an intersection where they have never had to stop before,” Pettis said.

Mayor Melinda E. Barrett suggested a less costly and more immediate solution would be to narrow Merrimac Road at the intersection and move stop signs closer to the new corners.

“Maybe we just build it in so it’s a real small intersection rather than this big sweeping intersection. Just grab that land and make it into a true T and not a large octopus kind of thing. I think that might be more realistic and something we could do and we could probably do in a quicker timeline than we could get lights that the state would let us use state money for,” Barrett said.

Lewandowski asked if orange cones with the posted speed limit could be set up in the streets approaching the intersection as attention grabbers for drivers. Council President Thomas J. Sullivan asked the police department to increase patrols near Whittier Tech once school is back in session to remind students of the speed limits in the neighborhood.

Finally, councilors agreed to send the matter to the Haverhill Traffic and Safety Committee for further study.

In other business, city councilors formally accepted ownership of the new First Nations Park at the corner of S. Elm Street and Railroad Avenue. As previously reported by WHAV, the park was constructed by the Procopio Companies as part of the development of the old Skateland property to accommodate an apartment complex.

City Council also agreed to seek age waivers from the state Legislature so Haverhill residents Kenneth Navarro and William “Rob” Cargill can take the state civil service exam for firefighters. Cargill is 33 and Navarro is 43. The state maximum is 32 years old.