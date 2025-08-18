NH State Police Arrest Haverhill Man for Failing to Register in Hampton as Sex Offender

A 61-year-old Haverhill man was arrested last Friday for failing to report his sexual offender status in New Hampshire.

James Fuller was arrested and charged Friday in Bedford, N.H., with two felony counts of failing twice to register as a Tier III sex offender under state law. Fuller is scheduled to be arraigned in Hampton, N.H., District Court Thursday, Oct. 16.

Detectives from the New Hampshire State Police Sex Offender Registry obtained an arrest warrant for Fuller last May 23 after learning Fuller had fled from New Hampshire and failed to register in South Hampton twice this year.

Detectives were assisted in this arrest by troopers assigned to the Troop B barracks. New Hampshire State Police asks that anyone with information to call Detective Sgt. Richard Perreault at 603-223-8977 or email [email protected].