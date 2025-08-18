Haverhill Education Support Professionals Also Ratify New Contract

For the first time in two years, Haverhill school paraprofessionals will begin the new school year with a contract in place.

Members of the Haverhill Education Association Education Support Staff Unit voted Monday overwhelmingly to accept the terms of a state-appointed fact finder that provides for two years of back pay and two hourly increases in the next year. Lynn Sullivan, lead negotiator for the union that represents about 243 education support professionals, said she was elated.

“The paras in Haverhill are very happy to be starting the new year with a successor contract for the first time in two years. It’s not the contract we that were hoping for to keep us on the path for a living wage and keep us comparable with gateway and surrounding communities but it is better than what was being offered,” Sullivan said.

Under the terms of the new agreement the ESPs will receive a wage increase of 4% the first year and 3% the second year—both proposed by the School Committee—and by $1 an hour July 1, 2025 and $1.20 an hour on the first pay period in January 2026, proposed by fact finder, Gary D. Altman.

“We do feel validated by the fact finder’s report that he agreed that we are paid less than our counterparts and agreed that Haverhill has an issue with para retention,” Sullivan said.

As WHAV reported first, the School Committee last week ratified the three-year contract that runs from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2026. ESPs will collectively receive more than $415,000 in back pay, according the Richard J. Rosa, vice chairman of the Haverhill School Committee and chair of the school committee’s ESP negotiating team. Rosa added the agreement will cost the district $1,289,563.

Throughout the negotiations, paraprofessionals argued they were being paid well-under what others neighboring and like school districts are paying their ESPs and that their members were working second jobs and were dependent on foot pantries. Low pay was prompting a high rate of turnover which in turn required the district to hire contract ESPs at a much high hourly rate to fill vacancies. Sullivan herself is making less than $30,000 a year after 18 years with the district.