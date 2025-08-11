Public Meetings This Week: Haverhill Board Calls on Retired Firefighters to Submit Earnings

The public has opportunities to shape policy this week as various Haverhill boards meet. In the interest of transparency in government, WHAV provides this list of upcoming meetings every week.

Three retired Haverhill firefighters risk suspension of their pensions unless they follow through on a requirement to report their non-pension earnings to the state.

Haverhill Retirement Board members will discuss the specifics of so-called 91A orders for Paul Weinburgh, Thomas J. Witkowski and Randall A. Brown at its next regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 12, at 9 a.m. The board will meet in person in room 303 in Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., as well as virtually. The Zoom meeting number is 826 4084 7642 and the passcode is 374 609.

The board will also hold a closed-door session to discuss medical issues pertaining to active disability applications and to discuss collective bargaining strategy.

Tuesday, Aug. 12

The Haverhill Board of Assessors holds its regular weekly meeting Tuesday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. in room 115 in Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., The agenda lists routine business items.

Wednesday, Aug. 13

The Plant Operations Subcommittee of the Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School Committee will review summer projects and the draft of its wastewater treatment plant’s emergency evaluation report when it meets prior to the regular School Committee meeting. The session will be held Wednesday, Aug. 13, at 5:30 p.m. in the School Committee room at the school on 115 Amesbury Line Road, Haverhill.

The Salary/Negotiations Subcommittee of the Whittier Tech School Committee will discuss preparations for negotiating with its non-union wastewater operator when it meets prior to the regular School Committee meeting. The session, which will be a closed-door executive session, will be Wednesday, Aug. 13, at 6 p.m., in room 2008 at the school on 115 Amesbury Line Road, Haverhill.

The regular session of the Whittier Tech School Committee follows at 6:30 p.m. in the School Committee meeting room at the school. The agenda was not available as of Monday morning.

Thursday, Aug. 14

The Haverhill School Committee will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m. in the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. Council Chambers, Room 202, Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St. The agenda was not available at news time.