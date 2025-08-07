American Legion Post 4 Dedicates Parking Space for Purple Heart Recipients

(Additional photograph below.)

City officials and members and guests of Haverhill’s American Legion marked National Purple Heart Appreciation Day Thursday by dedicating a special parking space for veterans who have earned the honor.

Wilbur M. Comeau American Legion Post 4 Commander Timothy Dougherty served as master of ceremonies and explained the significance of the Purple Heart medal.

“All soldiers know that the Purple Heart is given to those who are wounded or killed while fighting in the nation’s wars. Most also know that those who are injured or die in terrorist’s attacks are eligible to receive the decoration, too,” Dougherty said.

Honored at the ceremony was Purple Heart recipient Karl Pfeil of Atkinson, N.H., a member of Haverhill’s American Legion post. Pfeil was wounded twice within a one-month period while serving as a U.S. Marine gunner in Vietnam.

Mayor Melinda E. Barrett praised Pfeil for his service to the country and said he deserves the parking space and more.

“It is an honor to be in the presence of Karl who put his life on the line multiple times, stood up for his country, stood up for his fellow servicemen and truly he gave everything he had to his service,” Barrett said.

With that, Pfeil and Barrett untied the purple ribbon around the parking space sign in front of the post on Main Street and a tarp was pulled back to reveal the freshly painted purple tarmac.

Dougherty noted the Purple Heart was the first military honor created by the new United States of America and was first awarded by General George Washington. Since 1932, 1.8 million members of the military have been awarded the medal, Dougherty said.

Dianne Young, chaplain for the post’s auxiliary, gave the benediction to close the observance.

Dougherty told WHAV Haverhill does not keep a record of how many of its wounded and deceased veterans have earned the Purple Heart, but he said he hopes the new Purple Heart parking space will bring out those who have earned it so they can be thanked.

“And I hope they will take advantage of the parking space when they come to visit,” he said.