Haverhill Promotes Spitalere to Interim Treasurer and Tax Collector

Lynn Spitalere was recently promoted to the position of Haverhill’s interim treasurer and tax collector through November.

Spitalere, who was hired as the city’s assistant treasurer in June of 2024, fills the position left vacant in May by Yenise Rozon. She was promoted by Mayor Melinda E. Barrett in May and is being paid $105,000 a year, according to Christine Lindberg, the mayor’s chief of staff.

Lindberg said that while the city initially advertised for a replacement treasurer and collector, the mayor subsequently decided to seek efficiencies by reorganizing the treasurer’s office. Appointing Spitalere to the temporary position, Lindberg explained, allows the mayor time to make other staff moves, said.

According to the job description, the treasurer and tax collector “manages city financial operations and is directly responsible for the coordination, administration, operation and management of the city’s cash management systems, internal payroll process, disbursement of funds and all monetary collection activities (including the collection of all taxes, parking tickets and tax titles.)”

Persons holding the job typically hold a certification from Massachusetts Collectors and Treasurers Association. Spitalere said she expects to get into program when it is offered again next year.