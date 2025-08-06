Haverhill Councilors Back Petition to Increase Police, Fire Civil Service Maximum Entry Age

The Haverhill police and fire departments could recruit older candidates if the state Legislature agrees to allow the city to increase the maximum eligibility age for applicants to 40.

City councilors voted unanimously Tuesday to allow Mayor Melinda E. Barrett to submit a home rule petition to the state Legislature to raise the city’s maximum age of 32. The idea was endorsed by both Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien and Police Chief Robert P. Pistone Jr.

Pistone said he backs the plan in order to increase the number of candidates for entry level patrolmen. He noted the number of residents who take and then are able to pass the state’s Civil Service exam has dropped to 40 from 400 in the past.

“There are many, many great candidates that are in that 33 to 40 age, people that have maturity, life experience. You have people that have done full careers in the military. Now they want to come into the police world but they may be more than 32. You have people that simply get a calling at some point in their life that they want to enter public service. And again, as long as they can pass the mandates and the test, they make fine candidates,” Pistone said.

Ward 1 City Councilor Ralph T. Basiliere said he favors easing the age restriction because he believes there are many older candidates who can pass the physical and mental evaluations.

“I’m not a big fan of ageism. I mean I have seen a lot of guys who have come out of the Marines after 20 and 25 years, and women too, that were in great shape and certainly competent to do this job,” Basiliere said.

Likewise, Ward 6 City Councilor Michael S. McGonagle pointed out that other than raising the age limit, no other eligibility requirements would change.

“Just to reiterate to the public, no standards are going to change other than this age requirement. All the same evaluations and tests and competencies will be the same as they are for anybody that’s coming in to apply,” McGonagle said.

The city has worked around the maximum age on a case-by-case basis by submitting separate home rule petitions, asking legislators to waive the requirement to allow individuals to take civil service tests. For example, after passing the home rule petition request Tuesday, councilors went on to endorse Anthony Morales’ request for a waiver. Morales, who is 34, has been a member of the Haverhill Police Department’s Auxiliary for eight years.

The home rule petition must be endorsed by local legislators before being presented to both the House and Senate for consideration. If passed, which is usually a formality, it is sent to the governor for a signature.