Podcast: Haverhill Chamber Makes Overture to Non-Members; Seeks to Host More Open Events

To help promote the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce and Haverhill itself, the organization is making sure business owners and their employees know they may attend functions without being a member.

The reminder came from Katie Cook, new Chamber president, during a recent appearance on WHAV’s “Win for Breakfast” program. Cook shared some of the initiatives and upcoming events on the Chamber’s calendar.

“You don’t have to be a member to attend any of our events. We are really trying to do the next year with open events to draw attention to the Chamber and have people connecting. We want to help all businesses in the city,” Cook said.

Among the more popular events this month is the Chamber’s eighth annual Restaurant Week which is moving back to August this year. It runs from Friday, Aug. 15, through Monday, Aug. 25. Participating restaurants will offer specials rather than a fixed priced item, Cook said.

“Fortunately for Haverhill, we don’t just have dinner-style restaurants. We’ve got a ton of cafes in the area. We’ve got ice cream stands and dessert places that want to participate,” Cook said.

So far 12 eateries have signed on. They are Aroma Joe’s, Barrio, Bosa, Bradford Village Square, Casa Blanca, Dominic’s, Drop Café, G’s Texas Southern Fare, Joseph’s Trattoria. Peddler’s Daughter, Roma Ristorante and The Tap Brewing Co. The Chamber is also offering the chance to win prizes for eating in at least four establishments. Diners can pick up a passport at their first stop and then get stamps during visits to other restaurants.

Another event Cook is excited about is the Harbor Tours Back to Business networking mixer on Wednesday, Aug. 13, at the Haverhill Municipal Dock off Washington Street. Yankee Clipper will offer three 30-minute boat rides on the Merrimack. The event begins at 4:30 p.m. with networking, and open bar and snacks. The boat tours will leave at 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. Cook highly recommends the river cruise.

“It is such a different view of the city. It is gorgeous,” Cook said.

There’s more at the Chamber’s website, HaverhillChamber.com.

Besides WHAV.net, WHAV’s “Merrimack Valley Newsmakers” podcasts are available on your favorite platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Alexa and YouTube.