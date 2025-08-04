Haverhill Councilors to Consider Raising Age Limit for New Police Officers and Firefighters

Haverhill City Councilors will consider increasing the age limit for those interested in becoming police and firefighters from the current maximum of 32 years old to 40 when they meet Tuesday.

Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett is proposing the change to allow for more flexibility in recruiting police and firefighters. If councilors agree to allow older police and fire applicants, Barrett would then submit a home rule petition to the state legislature.

Also on the agenda is an application from Anthony Morales for a waiver of the existing age requirement to allow him to take the state civil service examination to qualify as a Haverhill police officer. Morales has spent eight years as a Haverhill auxiliary police officer. In his letter to the Council, he wrote, “I am confident in my ability to respond to high-pressure situations with professionalism and calm judgment. I bring with me a strong sense of discipline, eagerness to excel and the conduct of treating every individual with fairness and respect.”

Councilors will also formally accept a gift of $80,000 from Joseph P. Faro and his Tuscan Development to support a fourth firefighter on Engine 3 at the Water Street fire station. Faro and his sister Deanna Gaiero, owner of Joseph’s Trattoria restaurant, won permission in 2022 to construct “Oxford Crossing.” The proposed village is comprised of a six-story, 230-unit residential building, 3,000 square-feet of retail space along with a 1,200 square-foot bakery and 200-seat restaurant at the former location of Joseph’s Trattoria on Route 125.

As WHAV reported at the time, the developer and fellow builder Salvatore N. Lupoli each agreed to donate $160,000 to the Haverhill Fire Department to help offset the cost of extra personnel. Lupoli is expected to appear before councilors Aug. 19 with his pledge.

Back on the agenda is the request for an event license from Anthony Pepe to hold a food truck and craft festival at Kimball Farm, 791 East Broadway, on Saturday, Oct. 25. This request has been tabled twice by the City Council over outstanding Conservation Commission and Inspectional Services Department issues at the farm.

Clay Boothby and Yasmine Sadoudi, representatives of the mayor’s grant writing consultancy, Merchant McIntyre & Associates, will give an update on their efforts to secure state and federal grants for the city.

Also on the City Council’s agenda is a $200 gift from Wingate Residences at Haverhill to support Haverhill Council on Aging’s upcoming luau luncheon at the Haverhill Citizens Center.

The City Council will hold a hearing on the request from Ryan Walsh to keep two storage containers on his property at 558 Amesbury Road for longer than six months.

Barrett will go over the terms of the contract agreement the city has struck with employees represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union.

The Haverhill City Council meets Tuesday night at 7 p.m., remotely and in-person at the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. Council Chambers, Room 202, Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St. As a public service, 97.9 WHAV plans to carry the meeting live.