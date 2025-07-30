Haverhill Fire Promotes Officers, Formally Welcomes Two New Firefighters at Ceremony

(Additional photographs below.)

Haverhill swore in a newly promoted deputy fire chief and two lieutenants and welcomed two firefighters as the department continues its growth streak that began in 2023 with new positions and also replacing retirees.

Mayor Melinda E. Barrett told firefighters the city is “very grateful for all you do.”

“Happy to have this event, this swearing-in ceremony. For so long, the fire department was kind of the red-headed step child—my apologies to red heads,” the mayor said, bring laughter from the audience.

The significant roles of firefighters became apparent during the ceremony as many abruptly rushed out of City Hall to respond to a dispatcher’s radio summons.

Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien served as master of ceremonies.

“We have several promotions today as well as welcoming—officially welcoming—two new members of the Haverhill Fire Department today,” he said.

He explained the two recent Massachusetts Firefighting Academy graduates, Christopher Heywood and Nelson DeJesus-Mateo, expected to have been sworn in much earlier. As it turns out, however, just as they accepted positions a year ago, both were unexpectedly called to reserve military deployments.

Haverhill City Clerk Kaitlin M. Wright administered the oaths of office by rank. Beginning with promotions, Wright swore in Deputy Chief Christopher Cesati and Lts. Jay Lemieux and Ryan Fairbanks. Lemieux was cheered on by his father, retired fire Lt. James Lemieux. The dad served 27 years and continued another 10 years as a call firefighter and still helps as a training officer.

Lt. Jeffrey Borden was also scheduled to be formally sworn in as captain, but was unable to attend because of a previously scheduled appointment.

Other city officials on hand were City Council President Thomas J. Sullivan, Council Vice President Timothy J. Jordan and Councilors Melissa J. Lewandowski and Ralph T. Basiliere.