Haverhill Distributes Youth Mental Health Grants to Schools and Local Nonprofits

Fourteen local youth service agencies and Haverhill Public Schools are sharing $626,549 in city youth and mental health grants this year.

Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett said the program, in its fourth year, is essential to the city and its youth.

“We established the Youth Activities and Mental Health program in 2021 and have continued to fund it because we have seen the positive impact it has had on our youth,” Barrett said. “The Youth Activities and Mental Health program provides youth with access and options for enrichment, recreation and mental health services. As the organizations we have funded roll out their programming, I look forward to hearing how these opportunities help them grow and discover all they are capable of.”

The Mayor’s Youth and Mental Health Task Force formally unveiled the grants Tuesday. Community Development Division Director Andrew K. Herlihy told WHAV organizations with summer programming were given early notice of their awards July 10 to give them time to get programs up and running, according to.

For example, Alison J. Gulubicki said city money allowed the Bradford Swim Club to offer free swimming lessons to 55 children through its Safe Swimmers Program. “The program was so popular we filled the slots in one day,” Gulubicki said.

The largest grant, $78,000, went to Somebody Cares New England for its Verge Youth Teen drop-in center program. Haverhill-Public Private Partnership, known as HP3, is receiving $75,000 for its 21st Century Jobs Skills Project and Greater Haverhill YMCA and Community Action are each receiving $50,000. The YMCA is using its grant for its summer camp and basketball programs as well as memberships. Community Action is using its grant for Head Start’s mental health services.

Other awards went to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill , $54,000; Haverhill Public Schools, $137,640 to support five initiatives—Thrive Club at Albert B. Consentino School, Girls Empowerment Means Success, Gateway Academy GOAL and driver’s education programs and Walnut Square School enrichment program; Crossroads Behavioral Health, $30,764; Haverhill Youth Football and Haverhill Youth Soccer, $30,000 each; Haverhill Performing Arts Academy, $25,000; Dawn’s Here, $22,000; Presidential Gardens Youth Council, $17,000; Haverhill YWCA, $15,000; Urban Bridges, $7,124 for its Academy of Creative Arts; and Bradford Swim Club, $5,000.

Serving on the Mayor’s Youth and Mental Health Task Force are at-large City Councilors Timothy J. Jordan and Colin F. LePage, Ward 4 City Councilor Melissa J. Lewandowski and four members of the Mayor’s Community Affairs Advisory Board—William LaPierre, Penelope Guerrero Perez, Sharon Sullivan and Anne Vlack. Herlihy also serves as representative of the mayor’s office.