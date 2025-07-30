Former North Andover Gymnastics Teacher Faces Allegations of Indecent Assault on a Child

A former gymnastics teacher in North Andover and Danvers, was arraigned Wednesday in Salem Superior Court on two charges of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14.

Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office says the allegations against 53-three-year-old Dewayne Davenport of Danvers, date back to the early 2000s when Davenport was employed as a gymnastics teacher with Yellow Jacket Gymnastics in Danvers and Palaestra Gymnastics Academy in North Andover, which is now closed.

He is scheduled to return to court for a compliance hearing Oct. 2.

Appearing today before Judge Thomas Drechsler, Davenport pled not guilty to the charges and was released on personal recognizance with conditions to stay away from, and have no contact with, alleged victims and witnesses. Assistant District Attorney Lindsay Nasson provided a list of names Davenport may not contact or go near as part of his conditional release. Davenport is represented by attorney John Slattery.