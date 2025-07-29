State Fact Finder Suggests Small Raise for Haverhill ESPs; Sides Appear Close

Haverhill’s 243 school paraprofessionals would receive an across-the-board $1 per hour raise on top of smaller retroactive increases offered by Haverhill School Committee if both the Education Support Professionals bargaining unit and the School Committee agree to a contract settlement recommended by a state labor relations fact finder.

Gary D. Altman, a fact finder appointed by the state Department of Labor Relations, agreed Haverhill’s school support staff is underpaid compared to comparable districts and the city has the ability to pay higher wages. In a 19-page report analyzing the city’s offer and the union’s demands, he noted that Haverhill’s tax rate is under legal limits and that the city has a “healthy” free cash surplus.

Because the Haverhill Education Association and School Committee failed to come to terms for a new contract after engaging in several negotiating sessions on their own and with a state appointed mediator, the state assigned Altman, who held fact-finding hearings on March 21, and April 9. The ESPs have been working without a contract since the last agreement expired on June 30, 2023.

“I have considered the traditional criteria often used by fact finders; concepts such as ability to pay, wages and benefits of comparable school districts and the cost of living,” Altman wrote. However, he said, the request the union made to increase wages from $21.32 to $26.77 over two years for ESPs with up to three years of experience and to $35.78 from $27.41 over two years for those with 10 plus years of experience was to “too costly” for him to recommend.

Lynn M. Sullivan, a member of the ESP bargaining unit, said in the interest of moving forward members were accepting the totality of the fact finder’s recommendations and sent the School Committee’s negotiating team a memo to that effect. She said she is hopeful the union and city will come to agreement soon.

“The paras are not entirely happy with the results of the fact finding. We are happy that he recognized that we definitely deserve more than what the district was originally offering,” Sullivan said.

Richard J. Rosa, chair of the School Committee’s negotiating team, said the fact finder hadn’t sided with the district either.

“After both sides presented their cases during a two-day hearing, the fact finder produced a thoughtful and comprehensive report. Neither side got exactly what they wanted, which is often a good sign that the recommendations are balanced and fair. The mediation and fact-finding processes have helped move us toward resolution, and I appreciate the effort from everyone involved,” Rosa said.

Altman noted retention is a major issue the city must resolve. In the 2022-2023 school year, he noted 55 ESPs exited their positions and the city lost another 60 ESPs the following year. That high turnover forced the school district to rely on paraprofessionals hired through an agency at the much higher cost of $45 per hour.

Retention was one argument the EPSs made in arguing for a higher, living wage.

“Hardworking, dedicated and experienced people are leaving and that’s not what’s in the best interest of our students,” Sullivan said.

Under Altman’s plan wages for all paraprofessionals would increase by 4% the first year and 3% the second year and then by $1 an hour on July 1, 2025 and $1.20 an hour on the date of the first pay period in January 2026. He also recommends an increase in the daily stipend for ESPs who substitute for regular classroom teachers. Currently, Haverhill pays an additional $25 a day stipend. The ESPs asked for $60 and the fact finder suggests $40 a day is more reasonable.

Rosa said he hopes a new contract will be ratified by the beginning of the new school year in September. He said both sides already met informally since the fact finder’s report was issued, adding, the School Committee proposed moving forward with a three-year contract with the terms the fact finder recommended or a four-year contract with additional provisions the ESPs have requested.

“I hope we will have a contract ratified by both sides by September. The ESPs deserve a raise and the retroactive pay that employees working for the district at the time of the ratification and those who have retired will receive,” Rosa said.

Rosa also noted that the School Committee doesn’t have any control over the city’s tax levy or rate.