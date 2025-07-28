Haverhill Schools Consider Contingency Plans in the Event of Federal Education Cuts

Haverhill school officials late last week pondered the effect of federal cuts in before and after school programs, professional development and software and hardware purchases due to the federal Department of Education’s decision freeze of $6.8 billion in already allocated grants to public school across the country.

Although U.S. Department of Education has since said it plans to release “the vast majority” of frozen money, it was unclear how much of Haverhill’s allocation of $1.7 million in federal money might be at risk. Haverhill School Superintendent Margaret Marotta told the Haverhill School Committee outlined the concern last Thursday.

“We’re looking at professional development. We’re looking at enrichment and support programs. We’re looking at technology— software, hardware and social and emotional supports and services for our students. There are some of the things that are covered under these grants that are very much in jeopardy,” Marotta said.

She also said the system cannot otherwise pay for the programs affected by the freeze without making other cuts.

“It’s a big number. It’s not a number we can find in our budget or shift things around,” Marotta said.

While Marotta said she doesn’t anticipate having to lay off staff, the most immediate impact is to the system’s popular before and after school Discovery Clubs. Marotta said the system has enough money to run the programs through Thanksgiving so she is going reorganize them into 10-week segments. She said she has notified other private agencies in Haverhill that offer before and after school programming that Haverhill’s public extended day programs are in jeopardy.

School Committee member Paul A. Magliocchetti agreed the federal freeze is bad news for Haverhill

“This money is very, very important for a community like Haverhill. These programs keep our students in school longer. It’s a longer school day. It gives them programs that they can participate in and have a passion for,” Magliocchetti said.

Marotta said Haverhill was notified June 30 along with other school systems in 24 states and the District of Columbia about the funding hold, a total of $107 million to schools in Massachusetts.

In Haverhill, eight grant-funding programs are impacted by the budget freeze. They are the Title A Effective Instruction, Immigrant Education and English Learner Education; Title IV Enrichment and School Climate, 21st Century Leaning Centers and Discovery Clubs and Civics Teaching and Learning.

In other business the School Committee voted unanimously to elevate Bonnie Antkowiak to the position of assistant superintendent. Antkowiak, who has worked in the system for 31 years, is currently the chief of Teaching, Learning and Leading. Marotta said the title change, which does not include a pay raise, more fully describes that job Antkowiak is already doing. Antkowiak also would be called on to cover for Marotta in her absence as she is the system’s only assistant superintendent.