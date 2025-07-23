Haverhill City Council Lauds Student Winners of Commission on Disability Issues Scholarships

Two Haverhill graduates walked away from the Haverhill City Council Tuesday night—each with pats on their backs and $7,500 in scholarships from the city’s Commission on Disability Issues.

Katherine Rose Dalphin graduated from Haverhill High School and will be attending Framingham State University in the fall, while Brogan Leonard Arivella graduated from Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School and will attend Rivier University in Nashua in the fall.

Besides the awards, each student received citations from Mayor Melinda E. Barrett and the Haverhill City Council.

The Commission uses money collected by the city in fines for violating handicapped parking regulations to pay for the scholarships. Eligible to receive awards are students with disabilities who live in Haverhill and are planning to pursue a career in a health care or disability-related field.

In other business, councilors discussed maintenance of parking meters in Haverhill’s downtown as part of a discussion to renew the city’s parking management and enforcement contract with current vendor LAZ Parking. Ward 3 City Councilor Devan M. Ferreira asked if the new contract included replacing the current kiosks with new technology.

“One of the major issues that seems to cause mayhem at these parking meters is the card readers are constantly breaking or they get moisture in them and they have to order a part and whatever,” Ferreira said.

Public Works Director Robert E. Ward responded the kiosks are due to be replaced in three years, but the new contract also requires the company to have replacement units and parts on hand so they could be repaired or swapped out more quickly.

Ward 7 City Councilor Catherine P. Rogers asked the city’s Central Business District Parking Commission to investigate a cell phone parking app used by other cities in the region so that multiple phone apps don’t have to be downloaded. The City Council approved the contract valued at $286,000 for three years.

Team Haverhill was granted an event permit and alcohol license for its annual River Ruckus which will be held Saturday, Sept. 13, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., in downtown Haverhill.

Councilors also amended a loan order for the Locke Street sewer separation project, raising the amount to be borrowed from $12.5 to $15.5 million. Ward explained five bids received for the project all came in $3 million higher than estimates given by engineers last year. The project involves replacing aging pipes that carry both sewage and storm water with two pipes—one that will carry sewage and one storm water. This is to prevent combined sewer overflows, known as CSOs for short, into the Merrimack River and its tributaries, Ward said.

Michael Ingham, commander of the Hannah Dustin Chapter 20 Disabled American Veterans, appeared before City Council to announce the group’s seventh annual golf tournament on Friday, Aug. 1, at Far Corners Golf Course. He said the group is looking for more sponsors and golfers.

At the request of City Clerk Kaitlin M. Wright, the City Council cancelled its regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 9, so that her office can concentrate on the city’s Preliminary Election which will be held that day.