Haverhill Election Papers In: Hobbs Everett Leaves Race; School Board Newcomer Runs Unopposed

Haverhill’s local election is beginning to take final shape with incumbent Ward 2 City Councilor Katrina Hobbs Everett choosing against another run, a second candidate for mayor qualifying to run and the first Ward 1 School Committee candidate to officials appear on a ballot.

Hobbs Everett, who was first elected two years ago, turned in the required number of signatures, but she said in a statement she prefers to work for Haverhill as an ordinary citizen.

“I believe the best way I can serve my community right now is by returning to direct community work – engaging with residents, youth, and families in hands-on, transformative ways. In this season, that is where I feel most needed. My work as a cultural strategist, healer, and advocate has always centered on the heart of our community, and I intend to deepen that work in the months ahead,” she said.

Her withdrawal leaves newcomers Daniel Diodati and Veronica Rodriguez vying for the Ward 2 City Council seat as nominations closed Tuesday.

Hobbs Everett said she will “continue to fight for transparency, fiscal responsibility, balanced development, infrastructure upkeep and belonging for every Haverhill resident, just as I have on the Council, but from a different seat—closer to the ground and in partnership with the people as I have done for the past 13 years prior to joining the council.” She added, however, she is “keeping the door open for future opportunities to serve in elected office.”

Brandon Burns turned in enough signatures to get on the ballot to challenge Mayor Melinda E. Barrett this fall. Michael Rogers, who pulled nomination papers for a mayoral run did not return them with signatures by deadline. In addition, Pedro Rentas, who took papers for an at-large City Council seat, did not return papers.

Mirca Zoraida Rivera is the first person to ever formally have her name appear on the ballot for the post of Ward 1 School Committee member. Two years ago, Erica Diaz ran a successful write-in campaign to win election to the, then-new Ward 1 seat. Diaz did not pull nomination papers this time. Zoraida Rivera is unchallenged for the seat.

As WHAV reported earlier, former School Committee member Toni Sapienza-Donais seeks a comeback, taking out nomination papers for both one of the three at-large positions on the School Committee as well as the Ward 2 slot. She faces challenger Bobby Brown in Ward 2.

Beacon Hill legislators recently began acting on Haverhill’s 2023 two home rule petitions, which would ban candidates from holding any other elected or appointed office for which they are paid and prevent candidates running for two or more offices in the same election cycle. Rep. Andy X. Vargas introduced petitions approved by the City Council in 2023 and were overwhelmingly endorsed by voters in non-binding referendum questions that year. It is unclear what effect, if any, passage of the bills would have on this year’s election.

There could still be other changes as candidates have until Thursday, Aug. 7, to withdraw. The city is scheduling a preliminary election for Tuesday, Sept. 9, to narrow the numbers of City Council candidates in Wards 4 and 6, and final election Tuesday, Nov. 4.

An updated list of candidates is below.