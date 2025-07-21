Haverhill Conservation Commission Seeks Restoration of Wetlands at Kimball Farm

Tyler Kimball, manager of the historic Kimball Farm in East Haverhill, must present new surveys of wetlands on the property and develop a plan to restore disturbed areas following a hearing last Thursday before the Haverhill Conservation Commission.

Conservation Commissioners issued two enforcement orders June 26, covering activities on the farm property itself at 791 E. Broadway, and an adjacent property on Country Bridge Road. Kimball is required to present restoration plans by the Commission’s Sept. 18 meeting. Robert E. Moore, the city’s environmental health technician, suggested commissioners schedule a date to walk the two properties so they can see for themselves the extent of the alleged damage and discuss possible remedies.

“We need to deal with what would trip the need for permitting, what can just simply be restored. Is there any real substantive use from a farming standpoint out there?” Moore said.

The first enforcement order, issued to Kimball Holdings, covers a composting operation off Country Bridge Road. The second, issued on the same date to Judith Kimball Farm, describes activity on the main Kimball Farm property next to an intermittent stream that feeds the Merrimack River.

Alleged violations along Country Bridge Road include clearing of vegetation and disturbance of soils from an isolated vegetated wetland and its 100-foot buffer zone, dumping of stumps and compost within the buffer zone and collection and discharge of runoff to a bordering vegetated wetland. At the main farm property, alleged violations are clearing vegetation from within a bordering vegetated wetland, intermittent stream and their buffer zones; filling a bordering vegetated wetland, intermittent stream and their buffer zones; filling of floodplain; and altering of the estimated habitat of rare wildlife, in this case, bald eagles.

Kimball, who appeared at the hearing, said he did not realize he was encroaching on wetlands. He said he welcomes the site visit and is prepared to restore any disturbed areas.

Brian Desmarais, of 803 E. Broadway, told the Commission he does not believe members are getting a full picture of the extent of the disturbance. He said he and his neighbors are being subjected to dust that makes it impossible for children to play outside as well to a regular flow of heavy trucks to and from the property. He said it appears Kimball abandoned a plan to build solar greenhouses on the farm property and instead is using that area as a gravel pit and composting operation. He told commissioners the state Department of Agricultural Resources issued a cease-and-desist order for the unregulated composting operation March 31 after state officials inspected the site.

Frederick Clark IV, the vice chair of the commission, listened but noted the Conservation Commission may only regulate wetland area activities.

“I understand. We have our jurisdiction and that’s what we have to stick to. So, I think, unless the commissioners feel otherwise, the approach is similar. We need a site walk. We should establish boundaries,” Clark said.

Moore added that the city’s Inspectional Services Department is handling the dust and truck traffic complaints.

In other business, the Commission gave Guy DiStefano until Aug. 7 to come up with restoration plan for wetlands they said he disturbed on his property at 31 King St. Commissioner Lisa DeMeo noted that the issue has remained unresolved for several months and that DiStefano faces fines up to $300 per day if he doesn’t meet the new Aug. 7 deadline.

The Commission also authorized Joseph Rizza to proceed with plans to raze and rebuild a small one-bedroom house at 40 South Lakeside Ave. near Chadwick Pond.