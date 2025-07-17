Haverhill Seeks Public Ideas for Vibrant Downtown as Redevelopment Progresses

Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett is looking for ideas for making Haverhill’s downtown more attractive to residents, businesses and visitors alike.

Towards that end, the city has posted a seven-question survey on the city website and is encouraging anyone who lives or works in Haverhill to share their thoughts. The survey was written by the city Downtown Events Coordinator Hailey Pearson.

“We want to make Haverhill’s downtown more inviting for all so we’re trying to find out who goes downtown and how often and then what would draw them to downtown more regularly,” Pearson told WHAV.

To that end the survey asks where respondents live and work, how often they go downtown and for what reason and what ideas they have to make the downtown more attractive.

Downtown Haverhill has seen all of its former factory buildings repurposed over the years and is now enjoying the biggest building boom in the central business district since before the ill-fated urban renewal programs of the 1960s and 1970s. On the Merrimack Street side, the construction of Harbor Place ushered in a new era that included The Heights 10-story glass building and, more recently, a $160 million “District Square” redevelopment. A new landmark 640-space parking garage and Pentucket Bank is going up, while mixed-use housing and retail buildings and a public park are scheduled to follow.

Since she was appointed in May, Pearson has been holding a series of listening sessions in Haverhill’s neighborhoods to solicit ideas. Among the wish list items mentioned, she said, are bringing back the Christmas Stroll, initiating an outdoor movie series and using vacant storefronts for new events.

Pearson teaches at the Wisteria Montessori School in downtown Haverhill and has helped planned past Art Walks through Creative Haverhill as well as other festivities. She has lived in Haverhill for 10 years.

“I am hoping to build on what has worked in the past and strengthen partnerships that already exist,” she said. “I want to hear what others think I can do to build more collaborations.”

The survey is available in both English and Spanish.