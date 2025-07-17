Green-Byrd’s ‘Overcoming the Odds’ Book Release and Signing Saturday

Haverhill community leader Kalister Green-Byrd has added another credential to her long list of achievements: author.

After more than 60 years of community service, the nonagenarian has written a memoir about her upbringing in segregated Alabama and adult life as an activist in, “Overcoming the Odds.”

A book release celebration is planned for Saturday, July 19, from 1-3 p.m., at Riverside Church, 278 Groveland St., Haverhill. Attendees can meet and have their books signed by the author.

Haverhill residents might know Green-Byrd from her place of honor in the lower left corner of the Essex Street Gateway Mural. She earned this place through her activism since she first moved to Haverhill in the 1960s.

Green-Byrd was the first African-American woman and tenant to be on the board of the Haverhill Housing Authority. In addition, she served on the boards of Community Action, YWCA and Latino Coalition and was a founding member for the local chapter of the League of Women Voters. Green-Byrd also had a more than 20-year career as an administrator for Title 1 programs with the state Department of Education.

Green-Byrd’s book tells her story from her childhood through her adult life as an activist. She writes about her faith in God as a primary source of consolation and strength. “Overcoming the Odds” will be available for purchase at the Riverside Church event. Proceeds will benefit the Kalister Green-Byrd Education Fund.