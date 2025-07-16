As Deadline for Nomination Nears, Only Haverhill School Board Faces Big Changes

Those who seek a decision-making role next year in Haverhill government have one day left to take out nomination papers for elected office.

The deadline for taking out papers from Haverhill City Clerk Kaitlin M. Wright’s office is Friday, July 18, at 5 p.m. Those who take them still have until next Tuesday to return with enough qualified signatures to get on the ballot.

The face of the Haverhill School Committee is likely to change the most next year.

As of Wednesday afternoon, three incumbent School Committee members have made clear they are not seeking re-election and three more have yet to take out papers. At-large School Committee members Paul A. Magliocchetti, Richard J. Rosa and Ward 3 School Committee member Cheryl A. Ferguson have said they are not seeking re-election. Neither incumbents Gail M. Sullivan, Ward 2; Mikaela D. Lalumiere, Ward 4; nor Erica Diaz, Ward 1, have pulled papers. Diaz ran as a write-in candidate two years ago.

Candidates for at-large School Committee seats so far are Daniel Spheekas, Josiah Morrow, Fred A. Simmons and Davis Nguyen.

Newcomer Mirca Zoraida Rivera has taken papers for Ward 1 and, Bobby Brown for Ward 2 as has former School Committee member Toni Sapienza-Donais. Incumbent at-large School Committee member Maura L. Ryan-Ciardiello has taken out nomination papers for Ward 3; Amanda Basler, Ward 4; and incumbents Jill Story, Ward 5; Yonnie Collins, Ward 6; and Thomas Grannemann, Ward 7, have taken papers for re-election.

On the City Council, all incumbents have pulled nomination papers. If everyone returns them, voters can expect contests for at-large and in Wards 2, 4 and 6. If necessary, a preliminary election will be scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 9.

In the mayoral race, only Michael Rogers, 509 Hilldale Ave., has taken papers to challenge Melinda E. Barrett, but has not yet returned signatures.

A complete list of candidates so far appears below.