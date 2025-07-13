Haverhill School Resource Officers Train at National Conference

Four Haverhill School Safety Officers attended the National School Safety Conference last week in Grapevine, Texas, for the first time.

Taking part were Patrolmen Daniel Trocki, Gillian Privitera, Milady Figueroa and Ryan Connelly.

“Sending our school resource officers to the National Association of School Safety Officers conference ensures they stay equipped with the latest tools, strategies and understanding to foster safe, supportive learning environments,” Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone said. He added the training conference is a vital part of the evolution of the role of school resource officer.

The event, held July 6 to July 11, was sponsored by the National Association of School Resource Officers. More than 2,500 resource personnel and educators attended the conference, allowing local attendees to build relationships with their regional and national counterparts.

Workshop topics included safeguarding school committees, emerging threats of child sexual exploitation and lessons learned from the averted school violence program.