Arndt, Spheekas Take Out Papers for Haverhill’s 2025, Mostly Ward-Based, Elections

The first names to take out nomination papers this week for elected office in Haverhill are familiar as well as surprising.

As expected, among top leaders, Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett and City Council President Thomas J. Sullivan, seeking re-election this fall as one of four at-large members, took out nomination papers. A new yet familiar entrant is Jennifer “Jenny” Arndt, taking out papers for Ward 3 School Committee.

Arndt is currently employed as Merrimack Valley arts and culture specialist at Haverhill-based Merrimack Valley Planning Commission, and previously served as an art teacher at Haverhill Public Schools and was the inaugural director of Haverhill Promise, the campaign for grade-level reading. She also served as arts and culture coordinator for Creative Haverhill for more than five years, beginning in 2014.

The Ward 3 School Committee post is currently held by Cheryl A. Ferguson, who was elected in 2023.

Besides Barrett and Sullivan, other incumbents who have taken out nomination papers from City Clerk Kaitlin M. Wright’s office are Councilors Ralph T. Basiliere, Ward 1; and Shaun P. Toohey, Ward 5. Jill Story took papers for re-election to the Ward 5 School Committee position she won two years ago.

Challengers taking out papers were Michael Morales, seeking election as an at-large member of the City Council, and Daniel Spheekas, seeking election as an at-large member of the School Committee.

In other Election central news, incumbent at-large City Council Vice President Timothy J. Jordan plans a re-election campaign kickoff Wednesday, May 21, from 5-7:30 p.m., at the Peddler’s Daughter, 45 Wingate St., Haverhill.