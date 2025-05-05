Haverhill’s Temple Emanu-El Plans to Celebrate 88 Years of History Before Closing May 17

Temple Emanu-El of Haverhill, is getting ready to close its doors at the end of next month, but plans to celebrate its 88 years of service May 16 and 17, concluding with a Havdalah, or Separation, service.

As WHAV first reported las year, Temple Emanu-El cited declining attendance and reduced revenues for selling its 514 Main St., building to Christian Family Center of Methuen.

“Across its history, Temple Emanu-El has participated in countless religious, secular and historical events in Haverhill and the surrounding communities including, among others, the creation of the Jewish State of Israel in 1948, the annual birthday celebration of the Rev. Martin Luther King, the tragic events on 9/11 and the attack and kidnapping in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023,” Temple staff said in a release this past weekend.

The temple will have an outdoor cookout and potluck dinner Friday, May 16, at 6 p.m., followed by its Shabbat Service. On Saturday morning, May 17, at 9:30 am, the Temple will have its weekly Saturday Shabbat morning service followed by a kiddush lunch at noon. Officials note participation in the service is not required to attend the lunch.

Finally, Saturday night, May 17, beginning at 6:30, the Temple will host the Havdalah service and celebration of its history dating back to 1937 when the membership purchased the former Union Congregational Church building. The program includes speakers discussing the history of the congregation and pictures and artifacts showing the importance of the institution to the greater Haverhill community.

All events take place Temple Emanu-El and free of charge, but donations of either cash or dairy food will be accepted. Those wishing to reserve a place or donate are asked to call the Temple office, at 978-373-3861 by Monday, May 12.