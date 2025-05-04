Public Meetings This Week: Revised Draft Haverhill School Spending Plan Coming Thursday

The public has opportunities to shape policy this week as various Haverhill boards meet. In the interest of transparency in government, WHAV provides this list of upcoming meetings every week.

Haverhill School Superintendent Margaret Marotta will present her proposed budget for the next year at the Haverhill School Committee’s next regular meeting Thursday.

Marotta was asked to propose another $764,000 in cuts to her draft $134 million budget released last month. This would keep the school budget at a 2.5% increase over this year’s budget, as requested by Mayor Melinda E. Barrett. The budget is for the year that begins July 1.

The School Committee will meet on Thursday, May 8, at 7 p.m. in the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. Council Chambers, Room 202, Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St.

Tuesday, May 6

The status of new construction in Haverhill is the leading topic on the agenda for the next meeting of the Haverhill Board of Assessors. The board will meet Tuesday, May 6, at 10 a.m., in the Assessor’s Office in Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St.

Thursday, May 8

The Haverhill School Committee’s Subcommittee for Teacher Negotiations will hold a closed-door meeting Thursday, May 8, from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. in the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. Council Chambers, Room 202, Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St.

Two requests to add accessory dwelling units are on the agenda of the Haverhill Conservation Commission’s next meeting.

Bruno De Morais has applied for a permit for an accessory unit at 957 Broadway and Frances Poirier has applied for the same at 226 Kenoza St.

Also on the agenda is a request from Susan McMahon to improve the habitat of a backyard fish pond at 111 Linwood St. And the Singh Realty Group is requesting permission to build an industrial outdoor storage yard at 1400 Hilldale Ave.

The Conservation Commission meets Thursday, May 8, at 7:15 p.m. in person in Room 301 at Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St. and virtually via Zoom. The meeting number is 848 1085 1688 with a passcode of 759 304.