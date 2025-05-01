New Bradford Housing and Retail Development Close to Attracting Local Restaurant Chain

The Beck mixed housing and retail development near the Bradford commuter rail station could be getting a restaurant with a familiar name soon.

The Procopio Companies of Middleton told Haverhill city councilors in a note read Tuesday it is close to making a deal with a local restaurant chain to add an eatery at its complex.

The news came via a letter written by Procopio’s Vice President for Development David Roache, to the Haverhill City Council. In it Roache, said his companies is in “active negotiations” and that he hoped to have more information to share “soon.”

He added the first residents will move into The Beck this week. Occupancy had been delayed because of a hold up with the installation of traffic signals near the property at the intersection of South Elm Street and Laurel and Railroad Avenues.

Roache also thanked city officials for their “collaborative” approach to the redevelopment of the land. He pointed out that in addition to the 290 housing units, the project included $500,000 to remove noxious and invasive plants from the Merrimack River bank, $100,000 to rehabilitate the grounds at the R.L. Wood School including the installation of a playground structure and a public walkway along the river.

Procopio Companies purchased the former Ornsteen Heel property from the city in 2021 for $1 million and added the Skateland property and an abandoned gas station to the parcel next to the Merrimack River. The complex shares its access road with the train station commuter parking lot and the MeVa bus terminal and maintenance yard.

In addition to apartments, the complex includes 6,500 square feet of ground floor retail space, a parking garage and the new First Nations Park next to the Merrimack River.