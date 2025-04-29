Youth Mental Health and Activities Get Mayor’s, Councilors’ Money Commitment

Youth services programming focused on safety and mental health received the resounding support of Haverhill city councilors and the mayor Tuesday after concern over future funding was in question.

Eridania Neives and Leydi Diaz Breton, representatives of Haverhill High School’s Girls Empowered Means Success program, and Pat Corr of the Bradford Swim Club gave testimony before the Council on how small grants from the city have made a big impact on their youth programs.

When Haverhill city councilors first called out for youth mental health assistance, following the COVID-19 pandemic, they envisioned money would come from the National Opioid settlement fund and fees the city collects from its four cannabis retailers. By August of 2022 when the city made its first $500,000 distribution, federal American Rescue Plan Act money was available. In 2023, Haverhill distributed $750,000—$500,000 from federal aid and $250,000 from cannabis fees and a national opioids settlement.

After hearing from Corr, Nieves, Breton and two teenagers in the GEMS program, Mayor Melinda E. Barrett said she plans to put money in the next city budget to cover several different youth services programs.

“We are going to fund this program. I am a gigantic supporter personally as well as in my role as mayor. You know I have always supported this endeavor and I think I might have had a drag out knockout fight with the former mayor when we first started many years ago and I see the benefits of the work GEMS do and other folks, Pat Corr and the Bradford Swim Club, and all the various groups, Community Action, the Y, the Boys and Girls Club have all enriched children’s lives and that what it was all about,” the mayor said.

Several councilors also outlined their support for youth programming with Councilor John A. Michitson underscoring the importance of addressing mental health issues early.

“The reason why it has always been important to me is one statistic I am always really amazed with—50% of lifetime cases of mental illness begin at 14 years old. I think GEMS especially, you are helping that directly. You are helping them in school and helping them to become future leaders,” Michitson said.

Corr said the swim grant given to the Bradford Swim Club allowed for the certification of 16 new lifeguards who are already working at city pools and allowed 70 children ages 4 to10 to take free swimming lessons during the last two summers.

“These children, most of which had little or no experience around the water, now have the foundational skills to be safer swimmers. We taught them not just how to swim but how to respect the water, how to understand the risks and how to act safety around pools and waterfront,” said Corr.

Yanelly Vasquez and Lucila Mendez, both 15, told councilors the GEMS program was central to their experience at Haverhill High School.

Nieves explained that the program operated on a modest budget and they are working to find other income streams to help support the program which she believes is essential to the 20 girls now being served.

“GEMS, Girls Empowered Means Success, a safe, non-judgmental space where students receive information, skills and support they need to build greater self-awareness and make positive, healthy decisions for their personal lives,” Nieves said.

Following the meeting Nieves said she was grateful for the city’s support. “We just want to continue making a difference and giving back to our youth,” she said.