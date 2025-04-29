Early Signs of Haverhill’s City Election Take Shape in Advance of Nomination Papers

Next Monday is the first day Haverhill mayoral, City Council and School Committee candidates may take out nomination papers, but there are already signs of what those races will look like.

Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett plans to launch her campaign for re-election Wednesday, May 14, with a reception at Casa Blanca Cantina Haverhill in downtown Haverhill, while Ward 1 City Councilor Ralph T. Basiliere is getting a head start, having a fundraiser Thursday, May 1, from 6-8 p.m., at Maria’s Galleria Banquet Room, downtown.

Two incumbent, at-large School Committee members—Richard J. Rosa and Paul A. Magliocchetti—have already told WHAV they won’t seek re-election to those seats.

According to an end of 2024 campaign finance report filed with the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance, Barrett had a nest egg of $23,183.

Candidates for mayor or any of the four at-large City Council positions must return nomination papers with at least 50 valid resident signatures by Tuesday, July 22. Candidates for ward City Council or School Committee must return nomination papers with at least 25 valid resident signatures by that date.

This will be Haverhill’s second election with most seats elected by ward, but the first time the city’s three at-large School Committee seats are up for two-year terms. Rosa, Magliocchetti and Maura L. Ryan-Ciardiello were allowed in 2023 to serve out the remaining two of the four-year terms to which they were elected in 2021. All terms became two years after the legislature and governor approved of Haverhill’s plans for mostly ward-based offices.

In 2023, there were no formal candidates for the Ward 1 School Committee seat. Erica Diaz won the post after conducting a ballot write-in campaign.

Haverhill’s preliminary election, if needed to whittle down the numbers of candidates, would take place Tuesday, Sept. 9. The final election is Tuesday, Nov. 4.