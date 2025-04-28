Haverhill Homes 4 All, Citing Housing Rents up 86% and Home Prices up 101%, Plans Forum

A new coalition of housing advocates, Haverhill Homes 4 All, reacting to a finding that 82% of Haverhill homeowners would not have the income to qualify for mortgages today, wants to steer the city’s next Housing Production Plan.

Haverhill Homes 4 All, led by Haverhill Planning Board member Nate Robertson, plans a forum next Monday on Haverhill’s housing shortage that’s intended to give the public an opportunity to share their struggles finding a place to live.

“While the report confirms that Haverhill is facing a deepening housing shortage with rents up 86% and home prices up 101% since 2000, it doesn’t go far enough to meet the moment,” says Robertson. The coalition of business owners, social service agencies, home builders and faith groups is calling for faster timelines, clearer goals and bigger solutions. Robertson explains the purpose of the forum is to allow residents facing housing struggles to share their stories.

“This Isn’t Sustainable: A Forum on Haverhill’s Housing Costs,” takes place Monday, May 5—a day before Haverhill city councilors are expected to ask questions about the city’s draft Housing Production Plan prepared by the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission. The plan explains why demand is exceeding supply and proposes several initiatives the city could take in the next five years to expand housing opportunities.

“Rising home prices mean that homes have become increasingly unaffordable to aspiring first-time home buyers and people wishing to purchase a new home,” Robertson adds, noting a recent MassINC study of housing in Gateway Cities including Haverhill found that on average, just 18% of residents can afford the median-priced home in Haverhill. “We want to dig deeper into these findings and hear people’s stories.”

The state paid and required report notes that Haverhill added 6,900 residents between 2010 and 2020 and that 60% of its units are owner-occupied. Between 2020 and 2050 Haverhill is expected to see a demographic shift with an 11% increase in residents over 65. Census data shows that incomes have increased 39% between 2000 and 2020, but rents have increased by 86%. And while 60% of Haverhill’s households are one- and two-person, 49% of the housing stock is one and two bedrooms.

The report recommends Haverhill create a “starter home” zoning overlay district to make it easier for developers to build smaller homes for first-time homebuyers. It also recommends activating an Affordable Housing Trust, which is already included in the city’s bylaws. Another suggestion is developing and supporting initiatives other municipalities have used that allow seniors to age in place.

The forum takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at HC Media Studio 101, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill.

Besides Robertson, Haverhill Homes 4 All’s members includes Vice Chair Michael Morales, also a Haverhill Planning Board member; MakeIT Haverhill founder Keith Boucher; Meegan O’Neil; Bill Taylor; Creative Haverhill Director Erin Padilla; Lynn Peterson; Lisa Rivera; Michael Gallant; developer Ted Ammon; YMCA Regional Executive Director Tracy Fuller; L’Arche Boston North Executive Director Jennifer Matthews; Jane Hucks; Bethany Communities President and CEO Jered F. Stewart, Community Action President and CEO Kerri Perry; Lupoli Companies Real Estate Development Consultant Shaw Rosen; Emmaus Vice President of Strategic Planning and Administration Eunice D. Zeigler; Emmaus Interim Chief Executive Officer Albert Hanscom; Veterans Northeast Outreach Center Executive Director William Kelly; Katherine Hailson; builder Fran Bevilacqua; and community activist Christine Kwitchoff.