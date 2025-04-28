Haverhill Councilors, Nonprofits Ponder Future of Youth Mental Health Grants as Fed Money Ends

The future of Haverhill’s Youth Activities and Mental Health Grants, distributed over the last three years, is a concern of past grant recipients who fear the effects of lost federal money.

Eridania Neives and Leydi Diaz Breton, representatives of the Girls Empowered Means Success program, will address the next Haverhill City Council Tuesday along with Pat Corr from the Bradford Swim Club about the possible loss of city grants and what it means to the future of their organizations.

City Council Vice President Timothy J. Jordan and Councilors Melissa J. Lewandowski, Colin F. LePage and Devan M. Ferreira placed the matter on the agenda.

When Haverhill city councilors first called out for youth mental health assistance, following the COVID-19 pandemic, they envisioned money would come from the National Opioid settlement fund and fees the city collects from its four cannabis retailers. By August of 2022 when the city made its first $500,000 distribution, federal American Rescue Plan Act money was available. In 2023, Haverhill distributed $750,000—$500,000 from federal aid and $250,000 from cannabis fees and a national opioids settlement.

Mayor Melinda E. Barrett has also invited Haverhill Police Capt. Andrea Fogarty to discuss enforcement of the city’s existing pet waste ordinance. The current city ordinance calls for an initial fine of $50 for owners who fail to clean up after their dogs. The fine for the second offence is $100, $200 for the third and $300 for the fourth and any subsequent offense.

A representative of Procopio Companies, Middleton, had been invited to give an update on its plans to move in new tenants into The Beck apartment complex opposite the Bradford train station. Two weeks ago, the developer sought help obtaining its occupancy permit because traffic lights—a condition of its special permit to build, were delayed. As WHAV reported, however, the lights went online last Friday.

Paul Cote is also on the agenda, requesting that the city formally observe Motorcycle Safety Awareness through April 30 with a proclamation. Alex Nirgianakis is requesting permission to hold a concert Friday, May 2, from 8 p.m. to midnight, at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 156 Winter St. Eliot Martin, manager of Marzae, is requesting a permit to hold a wine tasting Sunday, July 20, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Whittier Birthplace, 305 Whittier Road.

Councilors are expected to formally accept a $100 donation from the Wingate Residences at Haverhill to pay for a volunteer lunch sponsored by the Haverhill Council on Aging.

The Haverhill City Council meets Tuesday night at 7 p.m., remotely and in-person at the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. Council Chambers, room 202, Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St. As a public service, 97.9 WHAV plans to carry the meeting live.