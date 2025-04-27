With Traffic Signals Working, Procopio Can Move in Beck Tenants

City officials will give owners of The Beck permission to move in tenants after a holdup over traffic signals near the new 290-unit complex on Railroad Avenue was resolved Friday.

Haverhill city councilors refused to grant a waiver two weeks ago that would have allowed inspectors to issue an occupancy permit. The building department discovered National Grid had been unable to move a set of electric wires, necessary to power the new traffic signals, due to rainy weather.

Functioning traffic signals at the intersection of South Elm Street and Laurel and Railroad Avenues was one of nine requirements city councilors imposed in 2021 on the developer, Procopio Companies of Middleton, when it granted a special permit to build on the site between the Bradford Railroad Station and the Merrimack River.

But Mother Nature cooperated last week and the signals at the bottom Sgt. Joseph C. Comeau Memorial Bridge started blinking yellow for through traffic and red for vehicles coming off Railroad Ave. late Friday afternoon.

“We are satisfied the safety issue has been addressed so they are good to go,” said Health and Inspectional Services Director Richard MacDonald Friday afternoon. “We will get them their occupancy permit early in the week.”

Procopio Companies purchased the former Ornsteen Heel property from the city in 2021 for $1 million and added the Skateland property and an abandoned gas station to the parcel next to the Merrimack River. The complex shares its access road with the train station commuter parking lot and the MeVa bus terminal and maintenance yard.

In addition to 290 apartments, the complex includes 6,500 square feet of ground floor retail space, a parking garage and the new First Nations Park next to the Merrimack River.