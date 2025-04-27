Public Meetings This Week: Historic District Commission to Review Stem Haverhill Building Plan

The public has opportunities to shape policy this week as various Haverhill boards meet. In the interest of transparency in government, WHAV provides this list of upcoming meetings every week.

The Washington Street Shoe Historic District Commission will look at plans Wednesday for a new entrance on the Merrimack River side of 124-126 Washington St., the location of Stem Haverhill.

As WHAV previously reported, Caroline Pineau, the owner of the Stem cannabis retail shop, is proposing to add an elevator and stairs to serve new event spaces on the second and third floors of her historic building as well as a rooftop deck. She is interested in hosting a cannabis-themed consumption and education site.

Salwa Nasreddine will also appear before the Commission to show off her new sign for Hug A Mug, Nasreddine’s new coffee shop is scheduled to open shortly at 22 Washington St. The Kwik Stop Convenience Store as 27 Washington St. is also requesting clearance for a new sign.

Finally, Philadelphia architect John Stiltner will appear remotely to discuss plans for the alternation of the exterior of the building that houses Bank of America building and professional offices at 191 Merrimack St.

Commissioners are scheduled to meet Wednesday, April 30, at 6 p.m. in room 308 at Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St.

Monday, April 28

The Bradford Common Historic District Commission has three routine matters on its agenda, including a request for permission to add to a fence at 12 Salem St. from Yesika Bravo and status updates on renovations at 25-27 South Elm Street and the historic district entrance signage being designed by Creative Haverhill.

The Bradford Common Historic District Commission will meet Monday, April 28, in the Library Room of the First Church of Christ, 6 Church St., at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 29

The Community Affairs Advisory Board will conclude its hearings on the 30 proposals to use Haverhill’s allocation of this year’s federal Community Development Block Grant funding when it meets Tuesday, April 29, at 6 p.m. in room 301 in Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St. Presenting Tuesday are Haverhill Public School’s Gateway Academy, Sarah’s Adult Day Health Center, The Society of St. Vincent DePaul and Urban Village Montessori.

Community Development Division Director Andrew K. Herlihy said the Community Affairs Advisory Board will score the proposals and then once the city is notified about the amount of its grant award, expected by May 15, the advisory board will meet to vote on the distribution of grants.