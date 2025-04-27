Podcast: After Graduation Alternatives—Haverhill High School to Offer Post Secondary Expo



To help local high school students imagine the wider world of opportunities after graduation, the Haverhill High School guidance department is hosting its first Post Secondary Expo Tuesday during school hours.

Representatives from nine apprenticeship and trade programs, four branches of the military, six community-based workforce agencies and local unions will join 30 two- and four-year colleges to showcase their offerings. The expo is the brainchild of Megan Arivella, supervisor of school counseling K-12 for Haverhill Public Schools, and her team of high school counselors. Arivella, a recent guest on WHAV’s “Win for Breakfast” program, explained why offering more options is important to today’s high school students.

“We’re looking to shift the narrative a little bit from students who may choose a college or university for their future plans, but also provide other opportunities for students. So, the typical college fair that a school might host we wanted to think bigger and better beyond that,” she explained.

Arivella said that while college remains a strong option for many graduating seniors, particularly with the new option of free tuition at community colleges and some state institutions, she said more and more young people are seeking alternatives. With that in mind, the Expo will be open to all grade levels, freshman through the senior class. Tables will be set up in the school’s mall area and in the school library so students can walk through during their lunch hour and see what intrigues them.

“We’ll be showcasing a wide range of experiences. Workforce pathways, two- and four-year colleges, apprenticeships, trade programs, military service, even gap year experiences for students.”

Among those taking part are the Haverhill Fire Department, Northern Essex Community College, Whittier Regional Vocational Technical School’s adult evening program, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Rutgers University, Rochester Institute of Technology, MakeIt Haverhill, City Year New Hampshire, New England Tractor Trailer School, Empire Beauty School and PetSmart.

Arivella said the idea is to help students answer the question, “What excites them?” rather than just “Where are you going to college?”

Haverhill High Schools’ Post Secondary Expo takes place Tuesday, April 29.

