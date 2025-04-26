Updated: Officials Believe Arson Cause of Friday’s Two-Alarm Cedar Street Fire

Arson is now being blamed for a fire that damaged a two-family home early Friday morning on Cedar Street, and Haverhill police reported Saturday a 31-year-old from Lawrence was arrested.

Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien told WHAV firefighters noticed an odor of gasoline and suspected the fire began outside, involving two parked cars. Flames crawled up the side of the 48 Cedar Street house and temporarily displaced two families.

O’Brien said crews were dispatched just before 3 a.m. to what became a two-alarm blaze at 48 Cedar St.

“There was extensive damage on the outside of that house. It had just broken into the attic. We were fortunate that we got a quick stop because, you know attics, once you get in there it’s game on,” he said.

Haverhill Police and fire working with State Police and Lawrence Police said Saturday they determined blaze was intentionally set. Christian Ramirez was later arrested.

“This arrest is the result of excellent investigative work and coordination between our officers and partner agencies,” said Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone. “We take crimes like arson very seriously and are committed to ensuring the safety and security of our community.”

Anyone who may have information about the fire is asked to contact Detective John Orsillo at 978-373-1212, ext. 1557, or through the anonymous tip line at 978-373-1212 ext. 1540.

Thanks to catching the fire quickly, O’Brien said, there was only limited damage inside the two-and-a-half-story building, including some windows that failed from the “extreme heat.”

There were no injuries reported and building, electrical and plumbing inspectors were said to be working as quickly as possible to allow the families to return to their apartments.

Firefighters, led by Deputy Gregory R. Roberts, responded from the Sixteenth Avenue and Water Street stations.

“There was a quick response. The first truck was there within minutes and they were able to get water on it and we got ahead of it real quick,” the chief added.

O’Brien said fast notification by the occupants, which doesn’t always happen with overnight fires because people are sleeping, helped save the day.

–Original Story–

