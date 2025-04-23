Haverhill Commission on Disabilities to Award Two $7,500 Scholarships   

Graduating high school seniors with disabilities who live in Haverhill and are planning to pursue a career in a health care or disability-related field may apply for one of two $7,500 scholarships offered by the Haverhill Commission on Disabilities.

“We believe these scholarships often make the difference in whether non-traditional students are able to attend college and further their education,” said Frances (Hogan) Lamb, commission chair. “We look forward to having these students return to the community and tell us how furthering their education has made a difference to them and to those they are helping.”

The application is one-page form available from both the Haverhill High School and Whittier Regional Vocational Technical School guidance departments, by emailing [email protected] or by calling the Commission at 978-374-2387. The deadline for submitting applications is Friday, June 6, she said.

Applicants are advised to be prepared to describe their disability as well as their high school activities and community-based volunteer work, any employment or internships and what they most enjoyed about high school. Applicants also must outline their career goals and ambitions.

Lamb said the scholarship can be used for a variety of higher education programs from two- and four-year colleges to technical training and certificate programs.

This year the scholarship money will be sent directly to the school where the student has enrolled rather than given to the student, as has been past practice. Lamb said the commissioners seek to ensure the money is used it is intended. If a student hasn’t yet decided on a school, the Commission will hold the funds until they have enrolled.

The Commission uses money collected by the city in fines for violating handicapped parking regulations to fund the scholarship awards.