Haverhill’s Brightside Seeks Additional Volunteers for Annual Earth Day Cleanup Saturday

Volunteers are sought to help during Haverhill Brightside’s Annual Earth Day Cleanup Saturday.

Organizer David Labrode says he expects 50 sites will be cleaned, including traffic islands, neighborhood pocket parks and other recreational spaces from Bailey Boulevard and the Buttonwood Trail to Windsor and Wysocki parks.

“Last year we had 440 volunteers and we are hoping for 550-plus this year,” Labrode says, adding, “We will supply trash bags, gloves and a limited number of trash grabbers.” Volunteers are asked to bring rakes and other gardening tools from home if they have them.

Those interested is helping spruce up the city are asked to meet Saturday, April 26, any time after 8:30 a.m., at Haverhill Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St. Volunteers will check in and pick up snacks, coffee, water, an event t-shirt and clean up supplies. To ensure Earth Day cleaners are spread around the city and covering as many sites as possible, Labrode asks participants to pick a location and sign up on the Haverhill Recreation website, HaverhillRec.com.

“Or to just show up at the Haverhill Citizens Center on the morning of the event and we will assign you a location,” he says.

The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The city’s Department of Public Works truck will pick up collected bags of trash and litter.

Haverhill’s Brightside has partnered with the city for more than 25 years on citywide Earth Day cleanup. Labrode said the organization serves as a catalyst for community-based volunteer efforts that improve the urban streetscape with flower gardens and potted plants spread out at throughout the city. Haverhill’s Brightside also manages the city’s Adopt-A-Park maintenance program as part of its mission to promotes the enjoyment and conservation of natural resources.

Those seeking more information may email Labrode at [email protected].