Haverhill Schools Report Progress Trimming Next Year’s Budget, Now Down to $134 Million

Haverhill school administrators have managed to shave almost $1.3 million off a projected $2.1 million budget gap for the next school year without cutting teachers or many other direct services to students.

But in order to meet city hall’s mandate to stay within a 2.5% budget increase in its formal budget request, Superintendent Margaret Marotta told the Haverhill School Committee Thursday, she will have to continue searching for another $764,086 in potential savings.

The School Committee expects to unveil its budget request for the year that begins July 1 at a formal public hearing Thursday, May 22. The School Committee will then present its final budget request to the Haverhill City Council in early June.

Noting that salaries comprise 85% of the budget, Marotta said her proposed budget does include a reduction in instructional positions but that the positions which would be cut are mostly vacant. Teachers currently in positions that would be eliminated would be shifted to vacancies caused by retirements and other attrition, she said.

Marotta’s draft budget currently stands at $134,565,746—$764,086 higher than the $133,801,660 Mayor Melinda E. Barrett has allocated for the schools next year. The school chief pointed out the school system was already in a difficult position going into this spring’s budget season because it was forced to shaved $11 million from the school budget last year after COVID-19-era grants ran out.

“We preserved our teaching and direct services positions while reducing $11 million last year. We did that in a variety of ways, but the big take away is there is not a lot of fat left when you trim $11 million,” she said.

Marotta said she is still hoping to avoid more cuts to the instructional portion of the budget, noting the “priority has to be the classroom.” She is, however, proposing to bring back several school custodial positions which were cut last year because routine maintenance has suffered. She said if classrooms are not cleaned properly, rodents will take advantage and then the system will be paying for pest control.

The superintendent said she and interim business manager Greg Labrecque were able to find savings by fine tuning anticipated utility bills and by deleting the purchase of several vans. She said Haverhill is in line to receive more money than she anticipated from the state’s “Circuit Breaker” program that reimburses the city for added costs to serve students with special needs. She also said she expects to save money by replacing retiring teachers, who tend to be making the salaries at the top of the school’s salary scale to a master’s Step 3 level.

Barrett, who also serves as chair of the School Committee, praised Marotta as well as her other department heads for sharpening their pencils to keep their spending requests within a 2.5% increase.

“Everyone was asked to keep at two and a half or under and pretty much everyone has done it, at least two and a half. Police were well under, municipal departments were well under and fire is a little over. The schools we don’t know. The fire department had an incredible increase in manpower. A lot of it was grant funded. But some of the aspect of the increase in their 800-day contract that was out is still playing through. If I could do more I would but there is no pot of gold.”