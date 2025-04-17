Rebuilding Together Greater Haverhill to Assist Seven Households April 26

Rebuilding Together Greater Haverhill goes to work helping senior and disabled residents with home repairs during the upcoming National Rebuilding Day.

The local charitable organization again takes on home projects Saturday, April 26. Rebuilding Together representative Sara Cummings told councilors this past Tuesday that volunteers will tackle landscape and home improvement projects at seven properties.

The city will also do its part with Haverhill city councilors waiving permit fees and the administration agreeing to keep the city’s recycling center on Primrose Street open until 2:30 p.m. that day.

In other City Council business, Frederick J. Clark, Eric Basiliere and John Davidowicz were presented citations for their roles in improving Mill Brook Park, near the entrance to the city’s Plug Pond Recreation Area, home to Haverhill’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Councilors approved the mayor’s proclamation recognizing Thursday, April 24 as Armenian Holy Martyr Day and received and put on file the city’s draft five-year Housing Production Plan. Councilors will discuss the state-required housing expansion plan required in detail at its meeting Tuesday, May 6, when representatives of the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission are expected explain components of the plan.