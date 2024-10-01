Telescopes Available for Stargazing Friday Night at Tattersall Farm

WHAV News Staff By |

A meadow at Tattersall Farm. (WHAV News file photograph.)

As part of its mission, WHAV provides information and resources targeting health and wellness, food insecurity, after-school programs, education and housing to residents of Greater Haverhill and the Merrimack Valley. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other announcements, click on the image.

Tattersall Farm is offering an up-close view of the sky during its evening of stargazing Friday.

Local amateur astronomers will have telescopes set up to share views of Saturn, star clusters, binary stars and, possibly, fainter galaxies and nebulae as it gets darker.

Stargazing takes place Friday, Oct. 4, starting at 8 p.m., at Tattersall Farm, 542 N. Broadway, Haverhill. In the event of cloud cover, the event takes place Saturday, Oct. 5 at the same time. Visitors are advised to follow the red glow sticks from the parking lot to the observing area, but asked to not use flashlights or flash photography to preserve guests’ night vision.

Bug repellent is recommended, and no dogs are allowed.

Comments are closed.