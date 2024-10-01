Telescopes Available for Stargazing Friday Night at Tattersall Farm

Tattersall Farm is offering an up-close view of the sky during its evening of stargazing Friday.

Local amateur astronomers will have telescopes set up to share views of Saturn, star clusters, binary stars and, possibly, fainter galaxies and nebulae as it gets darker.

Stargazing takes place Friday, Oct. 4, starting at 8 p.m., at Tattersall Farm, 542 N. Broadway, Haverhill. In the event of cloud cover, the event takes place Saturday, Oct. 5 at the same time. Visitors are advised to follow the red glow sticks from the parking lot to the observing area, but asked to not use flashlights or flash photography to preserve guests’ night vision.

Bug repellent is recommended, and no dogs are allowed.