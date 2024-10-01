Beauregard, Methuen’s Acting Mayor, Seeks to Succeed His Mentor, Perry

Methuen’s Acting Mayor David P. “D.J.” Beauregard said Tuesday he wants to succeed late Mayor Neil Perry and will run in the upcoming special election to fill Perry’s unexpired term.

Beauregard, who was elected as an at-large city councilor said in a statement he has been reminded how quickly life can change. He said he will follow Perry’s mantra, “’Start it, finish it.’ With your support, I pledge to finish what he started.”

“Despite this difficult time in our city’s history, the work of moving Methuen forward must continue. I never contemplated making this announcement without my friend and mentor by my side, but due to the rapidly approaching special election, today I announce my candidacy for mayor of Methuen to serve the remainder of Mayor Perry’s unexpired term,” the statement reads.

Methuen city councilors have not yet set the special election date.

Beauregard said he was born, raised and educated in Methuen. Starting in 2020, he has served as one of the councilors-at-large. “If my campaign is successful, I cannot and will not try to be Mayor Perry, but I will emulate his example and promise that every decision I make will be in the best interests of the people of Methuen,” he added.