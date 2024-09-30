Haverhill Republican City Committee to Have ‘Trump/Kennedy Unity Meet Up’ Saturday

The Haverhill Republican City Committee plans a “Trump/Kennedy Unity Meet Up” this Saturday.

In a statement, the Committee said it is “working hard to unite people towards a common goal” in advance of early voting and the Tuesday, Nov. 5 general election.

There will be a discussion of Campaign Sidekick, Trump Force 47 and early voting during the event this Saturday, Oct. 5, from 3-5 p.m., at Roma Restaurant, 29 Middlesex St., Haverhill. There will be a cash menu and cash bar. Reservations are requested by texting or calling Mass for Trump Region 3 Director Cecilia Calabrese at 413-657-1257.