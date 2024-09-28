HOPE Task Force, Drug Story Theater Present ‘Back to Life’ Oct. 23 at HHS

The mayor’s Haverhill Overdose Prevention and Education—HOPE—Task Force is joining with Drug Story Theater to present “Back to Life,” a drama in observance of Youth Substance Use Prevention Month.

The presentation, introduced by Mayor Melinda E. Barrett and City Councilor Colin F. LePage, will be followed by a talkback and question and answer session with Dr. Joseph Shrand, founder of Drug Story Theater and nationally recognized expert in adolescent addiction, and the cast of the Drug Story Theater.

“Back to Life,” based on a true story, tells the story of a casual night of partying that takes a tragic turn. The performance is designed to engage parents and community members in a candid conversation about the dangers lurking in recreational drug use today, particularly the deadly presence of fentanyl and xylazine. The night sheds light on the often-underestimated risks of experimenting with drugs, critical importance of destigmatizing Narcan and real possibility of saving lives by making the life-saving drug readily available.

The presentation takes place Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 6-8 p.m., at Haverhill High School, 137 Monument St. Doors open at 6 with the play starting at 6:30. There will be free refreshments, educational/swag bags and Narcan samples for adults. Registration takes place online here.