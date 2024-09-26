State Awards Haverhill Police Largest Road Safety Grants in Area; Methuen, Groveland Also Benefit

Haverhill, Methuen, Groveland and other area communities are receiving a boost in paying for road safety programs with federal money distributed Thursday by the state.

Haverhill police received the largest Municipal Road Safety Grant in the area, receiving almost $60,000. Nearby, Lawrence scored $52,373; Methuen, $39,111; Merrimac, nearly $20,000; and Groveland, $13,557. Grants proceeds come from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“Everyone deserves to be safe on Massachusetts streets, whether traveling by car, foot, public transportation or bike. As individual communities work to address their unique traffic safety concerns, these programs provide resources and supports that will ensure they have the tools they need to protect road users,” said Gov. Maura T. Healey.

Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll said the money may be used to support accident prevention, enforcement, education and outreach to “ensure safer roads for all in Massachusetts.” Police departments may use the money to conduct traffic, bicyclist and pedestrian safety enforcement; trainings or community events; and purchasing traffic safety equipment or items to distribute in the community such as bike helmets.