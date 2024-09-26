Motorcyclist Receives Injuries in Rush Hour Crash Along Route 125 in Haverhill Near Plaistow

A motorcyclist received what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries after his bike struck a compact SUV during the heavy, late afternoon commute Wednesday along Route 125 in Haverhill.

Haverhill Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. told WHAV it appears the unnamed motorcyclist, driving south on a 2017 Harley Davidson, struck a 2021 Subaru Crosstrek just before 5 p.m. The driver of the Subaru was leaving a McDonald’s restaurant and turning northward on Main Street, Route 125.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

Doherty said no citations had been issued by Thursday, but the accident is still being investigated.