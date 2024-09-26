Haverhill Classes of 1961 Finally Enjoy 60th Reunion After Pandemic Delay

It was worth the wait.

Seventy-seven members of the Haverhill High and Haverhill Trade School Classes of 1961 finally celebrated their 60th reunion after COVID-19 forced a delay in having the gathering.

Altogether, classmates and guests totaled 110 for the Sept. 18 afternoon event at Bradford Country Club. Music from the 1950s and 60s, now called “oldies,” played within the tent, which was decorated in white and brown and gold, the school colors.

Haverhill High School Class of 1961 President Raymond F. “Toppy” Comeau called the event a “nostalgic blast.” He added his classmates appeared to agree, calling it “an exceptional, one-of-a-kind event.”

Comeau thanked four groups—classmates, teachers “who labored to help us learn and develop our character,” reunion committee members who attended 14 meetings to prepare for the event and deceased members of the class, for which there was a moment of silence.

Raffle items included a large original quilt in the brown and gold school colors created by committee member Joyce Goggin LaRosa, a photograph of a Rockport scene by classmate Ronnie Grant and a bucket of a variety of bottles of wine.