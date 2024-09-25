State to Pay for Biking and Carpooling Marketing in Haverhill, Nearby and Andover Mobility Hub

The first round of the state’s Transportation Management Association grants will benefit the promotion of biking and carpooling in Greater Haverhill as well as planning for a mobility hub in Andover.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation program awarded the nonprofit, Marblehead-based Merrimack Valley Transportation Management Association grants of $99,375 for the Andover project and $78,970 for commuter services and marketing to promote biking and carpooling in Haverhill, Methuen, North Andover, Lawrence and Andover.

“Massachusetts residents depend on transportation to get them where they need to go safely and on time. This program expands the number of options available to people so that they can choose the mode that is best for them,” said Gov. Maura T. Healey. “During Climate Week and every week, our administration is proud to be making progress in our efforts to lower emissions, meet our climate goals and improve transportation infrastructure across the state.”

The administration Wednesday also celebrated the nearly $3 million in grants to Merrimack Valley Transportation Management Association and 11 other such associations to support 18 projects that encourage alternative transportation options, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and expand mobility.

According to state records, the Merrimack Valley Transportation Management Association formed in 1997 as the River Road (Andover) Transportation Management Association.