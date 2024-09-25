DESE Names Whittier Tech a School of Recognition, the Only Career and Technical School on State List

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School was recently named one of the state’s Schools of Recognition for 2024 along with only 56 other schools ranging from traditional high schools to middle schools and elementary schools to charter schools all across Massachusetts.

Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education named Whittier Tech as the only Career and Technical School to receive this recognition for 2024.

“Our staff’s commitment to providing an outstanding education, both in the academic and career technical areas, empowers students to succeed and contributes directly to this accomplishment. We are proud to be recognized for our efforts to prepare students for both the workforce and further education,” said Whittier Tech Superintendent Maureen Lynch.

The award demonstrates high achievement, significant growth and consistently meeting or exceeding accountability targets as part of the state’s annual accountability reporting process.

“Our goal has always been to create an environment where students can thrive, both in the classroom and in their chosen career pathways,” Lynch added. “This recognition validates that we are not only meeting those goals but exceeding them. It’s a testament to the dedication of our staff and the support we receive from the community.”