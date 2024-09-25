Atkinson Garden Club Hosts Open Meeting Featuring Designer Maureen Christmas

The Atkinson Garden Club is set to host an open meeting featuring internationally renowned floral designer Maureen Christmas,

Christmas is a National Garden Club master flower show judge and a graduate of the European Master Certification Program. She has been inducted into the American Institute of Floral Designers and is a multiple award winner at various design shows. Her work has appeared on the cover of the National Garden Club’s Vision of Beauty Calendar and she has designed for the Dalai Lama at Boston’s Wang Center.

As an eco-friendly, studio-based florist and proprietor of Floral Notes in Acton, she is also an avid home gardener.

The meeting takes place on Tuesday, Oct.1, at 1 p.m., at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St., Atkinson, N.H. Admission is $10, and light refreshments will be served. Proceeds support the club’s annual scholarship and various community educational and beautification projects.

For more information, call Jeanne Vickery at 603-571-9570 or email [email protected].