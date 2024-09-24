Methuen City Hall to Close Monday in Honor of Mayor Perry; Public Remembrance Takes Place Sunday

Methuen City Hall will be closed next Monday to allow city employees and residents to mourn the loss Mayor Neil Perry and reflect on his contributions to the city.

Essential services such as emergency response and public safety will remain operational and the high school and all grammar schools will continue to hold classes as normal. In addition, trash and recycling services will also not be disrupted. Regular business hours at City Hall resume Tuesday, Oct. 1.

“Mayor Perry was more than a leader; he was a beloved figure in our city. His vision and passion for improving the lives of our residents will never be forgotten,” said Acting Mayor D.J. Beauregard. “We ask that everyone join us in remembering his life and service.”

A public memorial service, honoring Perry’s life and legacy, takes place Sunday, Sept. 29, from 2-7 p.m., at Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway in Methuen. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Sept. 30, at 1 p.m., at St. Monica Parish, 212 Lawrence St., Methuen. Guests are asked to meet directly at the church. Interment to follow at Elmwood Cemetery, 130 N. Lowell St., Methuen.