Haverhill Gets State Help Protecting Blanding’s Turtle, Improving Trails at 600-Acre Brandy Brow Forest

Haverhill’s Brandy Brow Forest, a 600-acre collection of city-owned parcels, was formally awarded a state grant Tuesday to protect the threatened Blanding’s turtle, improve trails and make other upgrades to protect the city water supply.

The property was awarded a $222,210 Local Acquisitions for Natural Diversity Grant—LAND, for short, to assist the Haverhill Conservation Commission protect natural resources and passive outdoor recreation purposes. Parcels are adjacent to East Meadow River which supports fishing, canoeing, and kayaking. The state Natural Heritage program designated this land as important for protecting the Blanding’s turtle.

Nearby, a $300,000 state Conservation Partnership Grant will help Essex County Greenbelt preserve 84 acres at Hoyt Farm in Merrimac to protect farmland, wildlife habitat and headwaters to the East Meadow River, a tributary to the Merrimack River. It will also allow public trail expansion from the adjacent Town Forest.

A $500,000 Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities grant is going to Lawrence Campagnone Common. The project will replace the circular gathering area anchored by a water feature, providing residents with both a space for play and serve as a visual focal point. State Sen. Pavel M. Payano said in a statement, “This $500,000 PARC Grant investment will create a welcoming and visually appealing space where families, residents and visitors can gather, play and connect.”

Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper announced the awards Tuesday at a meeting of the Resilient Lands Conservation Coalition.